Kenya Power to phase out planned outages

Kenya Power plans to phase out planned electricity outages following the launch of a 2 billion shillings live line maintenance project.

The company says 32 trucks and crew will also help enhance the quality of electricity and improve revenue generation.

Acting KPLC Managing Director Jared Othieno says the live line maintenance truck will reduce the workforce needed to deal with an incident of power outage by 70 per cent.

Every Monday, Kenya Power and Lighting Company publishes a list of areas expected to suffer power outages in what they refer to as planned power maintenance schedule.

This has resulted in huge losses among manufacturers who complain of long delays in power reconnection.

According to KPLC, since the commencement of the live line program, the number of planned shutdowns has reduced by 40 per cent.

Othieno says some 144 live line maintenance staffers have been trained through the World Bank Funded project that started with 8 trucks.

The live line maintenance entails changing broken power poles, repairing broken jumpers, and connecting new customers to the grid without interrupting power supply.