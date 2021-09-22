Kenya Power withdraws application to increase bills

Kenya Power has formally withdrawn an application to increase bills by up to a fifth, shifting its focus to lowering costs, curbing electricity theft and recovery of unpaid bills amounting to over Ksh 27 billion.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter Wednesday said that the utility firm had recalled the application that was submitted to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in 2019.

This marks a U-turn by Kenya Power that has since 2018 been pushing for an increase in electricity prices by up to a fifth, a relief to consumers who often complain of erratic and expensive supply.

Keter said the shift was prompted by the new directors appointed last year preferring cost cutting, sales growth and reduction of power bought from generators that does not reach home and businesses, technically known as system losses, to tariff increases.

The utility firm had sought to up the consumption charge for usage of less than 100 kilowatts per month to Ksh 12.40 a unit from current Ksh 10.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kenya Power, launched a self-service portal for customers to effectively access services online.

Through the new portal, users can calculate their monthly bills and access information regarding their charges.

While launching the portal, KPLC Managing Director Bernard Ngugi added that the new service is a digital transformation process for the company in its bid to make services easily accessible to customers.