Kenya Power to switch off illegal connections countrywide

Kenya Power has started disconnecting illegal power lines across the country.

Kenya Power managing director Benard Ngugi says illegal connections costs the utility firm Ksh9.6 billion annually in losses with Nairobi and Kisii leading in illegal power connections.

The exercise will target illegal settlements across Nairobi where the vice is rampant.

The company has so far interdicted 250 of its employees who are said to have colluded with landlords traders to fix the illegal power lines.

In October last year, the Company established a special response team called the Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) that works closely with security agencies to promptly address cases of illegal connections.

Since the beginning of the current financial year, a total of 630 people have been arrested across the country and prosecuted for various crimes relating to the theft of electricity and fraud. Out of these, 115 people have already been convicted.

On high electricity bills, Ngugi is urging Kenyans to purchase tokens one-off to reduce charges charged at every purchase.