Kenya prepares for La Niña as livestock losses, drought is predicted

The country has been warned to prepare for harsh weather conditions from October to December, with livestock farmers expected to be hit the hardest.

The Ministry of Agriculture has forecast a La Niña event, which will bring reduced rainfall and lead to a significant decline in pasture availability, severely impacting livestock production.

In response, the Ministry has established the Kenya National Feed and Fodder Emergency Team to devise strategies aimed at mitigating livestock losses.

Dr. Stanley Mutua, head of Animal Feeds and Nutrition at the Ministry, warned that the country would experience depressed rainfall from late 2024 into 2025.

To address the impending crisis, the Ministry plans to boost fodder production, secure additional storage facilities, and conserve existing water resources.

Speaking after a consultative meeting in Naivasha, Mutua revealed that current national fodder stock stands at just 60%, forcing farmers to rely on imports to meet the shortfall.

“The National Drought Management Authority has already issued a warning about the upcoming La Niña, and we are taking steps to address the fodder situation,” said Mutua.

He noted that in the 2022 drought, Kenya lost over 2.5 million livestock valued at over Sh50 billion, a loss the Ministry is keen to prevent through ongoing mitigation efforts.

“We’re focusing on storing and distributing fodder, particularly to the ASAL (Arid and Semi-Arid Lands) counties, which will be hardest hit,” Mutua added.

David Maina from the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) acknowledged that the fodder sector had yet to fully recover from the previous drought.

He confirmed that the region would experience low rainfall, adversely affecting the livestock sector, which employs millions of people.

“We are collaborating with various stakeholders to implement measures that will reduce the impact of the depressed rains on fodder production,” said Maina.

Christine Karui from the African Women in Animal Resources Farming and Agribusiness Network (AWARFA-N) emphasized the importance of women benefiting from the livestock sector.

“Women have long been involved in rearing livestock but have rarely benefited from the proceeds, and land ownership often works against them,” she said.

Tumul Orto, a livestock farmer from Marsabit, expressed readiness for the upcoming challenges but noted a rise in livestock diseases in the region as an added concern.