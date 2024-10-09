Kenya primed for success at the All Africa Golf team championship in Zimbabwe

Kenyan golfers John Lejirma, Elvis Muigua, Adel Balala, and Krish Beiju are hopeful of registering impressive performance at the forthcoming All Africa Golf Team Championship scheduled 27th October-2nd November in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to see our young talents representing Kenya on such a prestigious platform. Their hard work and commitment have truly paid off, and we have full confidence in their abilities to compete at the highest level. This championship is not only a chance to showcase their skills but also an opportunity to foster camaraderie among African nations through sport,” said David Ndung’u, KGU Chairman. The chairman will accompany the team to Zimbabwe

The team is riding high after their recent wins in Region IV held earlier this month. “We are looking forward to our next assignment at the AAGTC in Zimbabwe. Competing against the top amateurs on the continent will be a true test of our abilities as a team. Myself, Adel, Lejirma, and Krish have been working hard individually and will continue training with our coach following our recent success,” said John Lejirma, team captain.

The team has been training under national coach John van Liefland for the past two months and is ready for the championship, which has attracted a total of 15 countries, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Seychelles among others .

The biennial All Africa Golf Championship, considered one of the most prestigious amateur team events, was first played in 2001 and is endorsed by the R&A and the Africa Golf Confederation.