Kenya Prisons men volleyball team intensified its training at Nyayo national stadium in preparation for this year’s national league playoffs that will be held at Kasarani stadium starting 22nd to 24th this month.

Coach David Lughaho has expressed optimism with his side.

The battle for supremacy in the Kenya volleyball league playoffs is set to intensify when top teams clash as the games kick off on 22nd this month.

Kenya Prisons men’s team will be seeking to produce a spectacular performance in this year’s edition where they will open the campaign with a match against KPA.

Meanwhile, Kishada FC lost 1-0 to Kitaka FC in the annual Kitaka Football Tournament match played at the Black Pool Grounds in Likoni Mombasa.

The tournament which is always launched during the December school holidays in Likoni , comprises of 18 teams from that region and is aimed at tapping young upcoming football talents.

Addressing the players and officials of the participating teams after the match the sponsor, Ali Kitaka said he is taking the opportunity of the long holiday to tap youthful talents, instead of them engaging in negative vices.