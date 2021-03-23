Kenya prisons service receives Covid-19 vaccines for its officers

The Kenya Prisons Service has Tuesday received the Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to protect the vulnerable prisons population.

Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo received the Covid-19 jab at the Prison Headquarters-Magereza House during the launch of the vaccination exercise against Covid-19 for Kenya Prisons Service Personnel.

Ogallo said that as a service, they recognized the profound need for prompt action, observing the exponential nature of the pandemic’s transmission that had been recorded globally.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Prison Headquarters-Magereza House during the launch of vaccination exercise against Covid-19 for Kenya Prisons Service Personnel, Ogallo said that they have moved quickly to implement a comprehensive plan designed not just to limit individual exposure to the virus and its spread within vital correctional facilities across the country but also fortify the 54,000 intimates, 28,000 staff and their families against Covid-19 infiltration.

“We are grateful to have received from the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Vaccines to vaccinate Kenya Prisons Service personnel countrywide. To fast track the process, I am pleased to note that the same will be supervised and administered by our healthcare personnel in the respective prison’s stations countrywide,” said Ogallo.

In his remarks, Ogallo urged all service personnel to take part in the immunisation process as this will help in having a healthy working force ready to serve in the frontline.

Covid-19 taskforce for vaccine deployment chairman Dr Willis Akhwale said that the vaccination of Kenya’s frontline workers against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine now marked the third week of the vaccination and the target is to vaccinate health workers, security personnel, teachers and instructors.

Speaking at the event, Dr Akhwale noted that the uptake of the vaccine has been steady to an extend that the first week they did 3,000 vaccination a day, last week 5,000 and yesterday they were able to do 8,000 per day and as more facilities start vaccinating they will be doing much higher to meet their 1.1 million target.

“Very soon we are going to give guidance on how we want to ensure those who are at most risk of death are protected in view of the current third wave that is really coming in our very big way” said Dr. Akhwale.