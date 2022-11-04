Kenya privileged to host the National conference on drugs

The Government of Kenya will next week host the Thirtieth Meeting of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa (HONLEA-Africa) 2022 in Nairobi.

The weeklong meeting, organized by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will bring together over 100 heads of drug law enforcement agencies from across the continent.

Attending will be international organizations, regional law enforcement bodies, UN agencies as well as other development partners to collaboratively interrogate Africa’s drug problem.

On the agenda are important topics for the region, such as drug trafficking trends, new concealment methods and how to detect them, alternatives to conviction and punishment, improving regional cooperation to address the negative consequences of drug trafficking and problematic use.

The 2022 World Drug Report registered new record highs for cocaine manufacture, as well as seizures of opiates and amphetamine-type stimulants. Illicit drug markets are expanding into new and vulnerable regions and are transited from countries of origin through the African continent to destination countries in Europe.

In November 2021, Kenya was picked as the new delegate for Africa at Interpol, representing Africa at the key security organ that brings together over 195 member states.

This was a great boost to the government’s commitment towards strengthening regional and sub-regional cooperation in addressing and countering the world drug problem.

This election was largely an endorsement of the strategies that Kenya has adopted in managing crime, especially in counter-terrorism, organized crime, cybercrime and transnational crimes, as well as a vote of confidence in the Kenyan security sector on the global stage.

HONLEA Africa is a subsidiary body of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, established by the United Nations to foster cooperation in drug law enforcement at the regional level.

