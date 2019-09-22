Kenya Publishers Association calls for thorough review of books

The Kenya Publishers Association has called for a thorough review of books used in the country’s schools in the wake of backlash over the contents of a controversial South African novel.

Kenya Publishers Association chair Lawrence Njagi said they will ensure that all books published in the country pass the integrity test before their eventual release.

Speaking ahead of the 22nd Nairobi International Bookfair to be held between 25th and 29th September this year at the New Sarit Convention Centre Westland, the publishers association called for though vetting of all education materials intended for use in schools under the national curriculum.

The book publisher’s caution coming in the wake of public uproar after excerpts of a book purportedly being taught in class six and that contains vulgar language went viral.

Kenya Publishers Association has however distanced itself from the book saying its stand is always integrity.

They urged parents to be part of the learning process of their children and not leave everything to teachers.

They further revealed that all Grade 4 books will be ready by November this year.