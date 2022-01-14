Kenya Railways resumes livestock transport business

Kenya Railways has resumed the livestock transport business.

In two (2) days, the railway company says it has railed a total of 311 heads of cattle and 89 calves from Gilgil and Longonot, destined for Emali.

They plan to rail more animals next week. This livestock movement has been occasioned by the depletion of pasture in Gilgil, Longonot, Nakuru, among other areas, due to the prolonged dry weather with farmers opting to move their animals to Emali to graze.

The Kenya Railways says cattle wagons load an average of 30 Heads of cattle each depending on the size and weight of the herd.