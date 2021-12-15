Kenya Railways commences 11-hour Nairobi-Kisumu train service

Kenyans wishing to travel from Nairobi City to Kisumu City will have to bear an 11-hour train ride as Kenya Railways Corporation commences passenger services on the route.

Kenya Railways has published a train schedule indicating that services on the newly rehabilitated line will begin on Friday, December 17, 2021 serving the Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu route.

According to a new passenger schedule released by KRC, a ticket to Nakuru City is being sold at Kshs. 300 for economy class with the train departing at 6 AM and arriving at 11.30 AM.

The train will similarly depart Nakuru City for Nairobi at 1:30 PM and arrive at 6:20 PM with the ticket price remaining the same.

However, for passengers traveling to Kisumu City from the capital, it will be 11 hours 45 minutes until arrival with a ticket going for Kshs. 600 for an economy and Kshs. 2000 for a first-class ticket.

The Kisumu bound train after making a stop in Nakuru stop will depart the city in the rift for the lakeside city at 11:45 AM with arrival set at 5:45 PM.

On the other hand, the Kisumu-Nairobi train will depart at 6 AM and arrive in Nairobi at 6:20 AM.

The corporation will begin selling 1st class tickets from December 19, 2021.

Kenya Railways had rehabilitated the old meter-gauge line in conjunction with the Kenya Defence Force.

The line which stretches 216.7 kilometers has eighteen 18 stations within the network..