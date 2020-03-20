Kenya Railways Corporation has said that train services between Mombasa to Nairobi will continue to operate.

The corporation has stepped up measures to ward off Coronavirus by deploying more officers to help commuters wash and sanitise their hands before and after travel.

Speaking during an interview with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Kenya Railways Chairman Maj Gen Awita said the corporation has provided handwashing stations at the train stations where commuters are using before boarding the trains.

Awita: To curb the spread of Coronavirus, we have provided hand washing stations and sanitisers at our https://t.co/I7l7zYbx9z Nairobi central station we have 20 stations. #InsideGovernment ^CM @obrienkimani @KalekyeMargaret @mungaicharles @Muraya_K @RayManyara @KenyaRailways_ pic.twitter.com/SQJuf2XmFW Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 19, 2020

He said the corporation has partnered with counties of Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Makueni and Athi River to assist with personnel in sanitisation.

Train services are also expected to maintain a 60% maximum of sitting capacity following a directive from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The trains are also being fumigated after every trip in line with guidelines issued by transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia earlier in the week when he inspected the Nairobi Railway Station and Nairobi Central Bus Terminus to assess the level of prevention measures being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier today, the transport CS, @JamesMacharia inspected the Nairobi Railway Station and Nairobi Central Bus Terminus to assess the level of prevention measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID -19 virus. #covid19kenya ^CW pic.twitter.com/KgPSDqYfdq — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 16, 2020

The Nairobi commuter train service which ferries about 30,000-40,000 passengers is also still operating.

However, freight business at Kenya Railways Corporation has gone down by more than 40 percent due to the impact of the Coronavirus but the corporation is having discussions with stakeholders to see how to address the issue.

The corporation is currently operating five trains a day down from ten trains.

Plans are underway to decongest Nairobi city and Kenya Railways is in the process of acquiring Diesel Multiple Units from Spain to use within Nairobi.

Awita explained that new stations have been built to facilitate the units.

He revealed that plans to extend the SGR to Malaba were still on course and would begin after completing the Thika -Nanyuki line which is currently being rehabilitated and is expected to be complete in six months.

KR is currently rehabilitating the Nairobi – Nanyuki Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) line. pic.twitter.com/PtqgHffsA7 — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) March 6, 2020

Awita cited financial constraints as the main challenge hindering the Nakuru-Malaba SGR project.

The meter gauge railway he said is still being used to ferry goods from Mombasa to Nairobi.