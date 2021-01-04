Kenya Railways introduces Madaraka Express night service

Kenya Railways has introduced additional passenger trains in its inter-county service which will depart main stations at 9PM beginning Monday, January 4th 2021.

The train schedule published by the corporation will see one passenger train depart from Nairobi Terminus and another from Mombasa Terminus concurrently with stops in all the seven stations between the two cities.

The move comes amid reduced capacity on the trains due to COVID-19 health guidelines imposed by the health ministry which saw the operator, Africa Star Railway Operation Company sell only 60% of the tickets as revenues remained shuttered.

The timetable shows that the trains will arrive in both cities at 3AM.

While this is good news to travelers, they will still have to adhere to nationwide curfew hours which were extended on Sunday to 12th March 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The night train is set to arrive at its end destination one hour to 4:00 am and thus passengers should be able to proceed to their end destinations at the end of the curfew hours,” said Philip Mainga, Kenya Railways MD.

It is however unclear whether passengers disembarking at the seven intermediate stations will be able to use their tickets as pass to their final destinations similar to what air travelers are accorded during the curfew hours to avoid scuffle with law enforcement.

KRC has similarly added one more trip between Nairobi Central Station and Athi River Station to ease traffic on Mombasa Road following the re-opening of schools January 4th 2020.

“The Corporation will run an additional trip between Athi River and Nairobi Central station on the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service in a bid to provide a quick means of getting into and out of town for Mombasa Road users,” Mainga added.

According to Mainga, KRC will also run a special Back-to-School edition train between Nairobi and Nanyuki.

The train will depart Nairobi Central Railway station at 9AM January 4, 2020 and make the return trip on Tuesday January 5, 2020 at 9AM from Nanyuki station with stops at all the Intermediate stations to pick and drop passengers.

However, the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service will resume the normal routine as per the usual schedule with trains running between the Nairobi Central Railway station and satellite towns of Ruiru, Kikuyu, Syokimau and Embakasi Village.

“This also includes the Commuter Rail Bus Service which transports customers to Westlands, Yaya Centre and Upper Hill areas upon arrival in town every weekday.”