Kenya Railways destroys property worth millions in Nakuru evictions

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed early Sunday morning in Nakuru County as the Kenya Railways Corporation evicted its tenants.

The move is meant to pave way for the rehabilitation of the Nakuru-Kisumu Medium Meter Gauge Railway and the 160 billion shillings expansion of the Limuru-Nakuru road which starts at Rironi all the to Mau Summit.

The evictions saw businesses along the busy Geoffrey Kamau Road demolished.

The tenants had leases of between 15 to 30 years and established mega business which included night clubs, hotels and accommodation, petrol stations, car bazaars and a tyre centre among others.

However, the lease contract had a rider stating that the Kenya Railways can repossess the land after a 90-day notice.

In mid July when the Ksh3.8 billion rehabilitation of the Medium Meter-Gauge railway commenced, KR Estates Manager Patrick Nzomo said the corporation had issued a vacate notice to the business community in March.

The demolition which was done in the morning caused a heavy traffic snarl-up along the Geoffrey Kamau Road which is part of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.