Kenya Railways says Nairobi-Kisumu route operation slated for December

Kenya Railways has delayed resumption of cargo and passenger services between Nairobi and Kisumu to December this year.

This follows completion of refurbishment of rolling stock and the line between Nakuru and Kisumu.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga says the meter gauge railway between Nakuru and Kisumu has been undergoing trials and is now ready for use pending official commissioning.

Mainga says major rehabilitation works along the 216 km stretch between Nakuru and Kisumu have been completed, meaning in the near future, you will be able to make a 20-hour trip from Mombasa to Malaba after the entire loop is fully connected.

During a tour of railway facilities at the Nairobi Central Station, it emerged that more classes will be introduced on the passenger trains to include special sleep coaches.

The 63-kilometre stretch between Kisumu and Butere will be operationalized with the aim of promoting trade in the agricultural-rich western Kenya.

At the same time, the Nairobi transit shed that mainly handles cargo by small businesses, has so far processed 3,000 TEUs since its inception last year.