Kenya ramps up peacebuilding efforts amid persistent extremist threats

Kenya’s battle against violent extremism remains an ongoing challenge, according to Dr. Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration.

Speaking at the launch of the “Peace Building and Preventing Violent Extremism in East Africa Program,” Dr. Omollo highlighted Kenya’s strides in countering extremist threats while acknowledging that hotspots, including Nairobi, still face occasional attacks.

Reflecting on past tragedies, from Westgate to the recent Shakahola incident, Dr. Omollo underscored the persistent impact of religiously motivated violence on Kenya’s stability.

“These occurrences underscore the persistent threat of religiously motivated violence in our nation,” he stated, emphasizing that such events keep the nation in a heightened state of vigilance.

In addition to religious extremism, Dr. Omollo identified climate-induced competition for resources and border disputes, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions, as catalysts for extremism.

“In these areas, pre-existing grievances are often exploited by extremist groups to further their agendas,” he noted.

While highlighting Kenya’s efforts, Dr. Omollo pointed to a major peace initiative by President William Ruto earlier this year, a comprehensive evaluation of Kenya’s Peacebuilding Architecture launched in March 2023.

This framework seeks to address core conflict triggers, including political and identity-based issues, extremist ideologies, sensationalist media, and limited economic opportunities that may drive individuals toward radicalization.

Dr. Omollo reiterated that sustainable peace relies on voluntary citizen involvement, stating, “Social cohesiveness and peace cannot be enforced; they must be willingly embraced by citizens to be fully guaranteed and sustainable.”