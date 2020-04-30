Kenya ranked fourth in budget transparency

Kenya has been ranked fourth and given a score of 50 out of 100, with regard to transparency in budgets, according to the 2019 Open Budget Survey.

The 2019 study shows an increase in budget transparency and demonstrates that the Kenyan government is moving towards making more budget information publicly available on government websites.

To continue improving on the budget transparency ranking, the Institute of Public Finance urges the Kenyan government to include in the Executive’s Budget Proposal financial and macroeconomic information.

This includes publishing information on financial assets and contingent and future liabilities, as well as estimates of the nominal GDP level, inflation rate, and interest rates.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Further, this information should be made publicly available on the treasury website.

Institute of Public Finance Kenya, Chief Executive Officer, James Muraguri says, “Kenya has made an improvement from the previous ranking in 2017, where it scored 46 out of 100.”

The study looks at government websites to assess how much budget information is available freely and accessible.

It also looks at how citizens access government budget information.

The Open Budget Index is the world’s only independent, comparative measure of central government budget transparency and it’s done every two years by the International Budget Partnership, and locally through its partner, the Institute of Public Finance – Kenya.

The global report will be launched today, at 4 P.M Kenyan time, shows where countries rank in budget transparency and openness.

The Institute of Public Finance is a local organization that focuses on research, training and capacity building around budget processes in Kenya.

They also train citizens to be involved in the budget-making process at the county level, through participating in public participation.