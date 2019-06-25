Kenya ranked second in list of top Africa brands

Africa’s top brands are still facing challenges of growing beyond border to meet the rising consumer demand globally.

In the latest survey by Geopoll and Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya tied the second position with Nigeria in the list with best brands in the continent after South Africa.

According to the survey, Safaricom is the top brand in Kenya as Jumia rises to top 100 position in the continent.

Geopoll used sophisticated mobile survey platforms and its proprietary access to a database of over 250 million respondents in emerging markets around the globe to identify the most admired brands in Africa.

South Africa tops the list with the most admired brands in the continent followed by Kenya and Nigeria in the second position with top brands in Africa.

The top admired brands made in Kenya are Safaricom, Tusker, BIDCO and Kenya Airways.

However for firms in Africa the biggest challenge is transforming pushing the brands to become competitive beyond borders and meet the needs of growing number of consumers globally.

The rankings are based on a Pan-African survey covering 25 countries that represent 80% of Africa’s population and 75% of the continent’s GDP conducted by GeoPoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership.