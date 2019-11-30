Kenya ranks third in Cana Zone 3 championships

Kenya finished in the first position on medal standings as the swimming CANA zone 3 championships culminated at Kasarani Aquatics centre.

Nine countries featured in this year’s edition that was used to prepare swimmers for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Islam Ali Lubaina, Hart Ivan and Tabuka Bifwoli are some of Kenyan swimmers who won gold medals in the final day of swimming CANA zone 3 championships.

Lubaina timed 2mins 55.80 secs to win the girls’ 200m butterfly ahead of Zambian duo Vidmar Julijana and Mosho Chisanga who clocked 3mins 06.40 secs and 3mins 12.92 secs respectively.

In the boys’ category, Kenyan Hart Ivan cruised to victory in 2mins 31.14 secs followed by Ugandan Steve Magera who clocked 2 mins 43.37 secs. Peter Itatiro settled for the third spot in 2mins 52.08 secs.

