Kenya ranks third in Cana Zone 3 championships

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
17

Nine countries took part in this year’s edition including hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and Burundi among others.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya finished in the first position on medal standings as the swimming CANA zone 3 championships culminated at Kasarani Aquatics centre.

Nine countries featured in this year’s edition that was used to prepare swimmers for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Islam Ali Lubaina, Hart Ivan and Tabuka Bifwoli are some of Kenyan swimmers who won gold medals in the final day of swimming CANA zone 3 championships.

Also Read  Harambee Stars move two places up in latest FIFA rankings

Lubaina timed 2mins 55.80 secs to win the girls’ 200m butterfly ahead of Zambian duo Vidmar Julijana and Mosho Chisanga who clocked 3mins 06.40 secs and 3mins 12.92 secs respectively.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

In the boys’ category, Kenyan Hart Ivan cruised to victory in 2mins 31.14 secs followed by Ugandan Steve Magera who clocked 2 mins 43.37 secs. Peter Itatiro settled for the third spot in 2mins 52.08 secs.

Also Read  KCB FC knocks sharks 5-2 moving 7 positions up on KPL log

Nine countries took part in this year’s edition including hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and Burundi among others.

Also Read  Gor head coach named SJAK coach of the month

The championship was geared towards preparing swimmers for the Olympic Games set for next year in Tokyo Japan.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR