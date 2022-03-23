Kenya ranks low in the World Happiness Report

Kenya has been ranked the 27th unhappiest country in a new global happiness report.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report. The World Happiness Report is a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. It contains articles and rankings of national happiness based on people’s ratings of their own lives and various quality of life factors.

This year’s report comes as the world is entering the third year of COVID-19. As a result, the report has a triple focus, first looking back, then taking another close look at how individuals and countries are doing in the face of COVID-19, and finally looking ahead to how the science of well-being, and the societies under study, are likely to evolve in the future.

Kenya ranks at number 119 out of 146 countries that have been rated. This is a one spot drop from the year 2021 when the country ranked 121st out of 149 countries. Kenyan respondents cited perceived government corruption as the main source of their dissatisfaction, according to the report.

Mauritius, which is ranked 52nd in the world, has been named the happiest in Africa, followed by Libya, Ivory Coast, South Africa and the Gambia. Finland, for the fifth year in a row, has been ranked the happiest country globally.