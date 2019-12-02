Kenya re-elected to IMO Council

Kenya has been re–elected into the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under Category (c) for the biennium 2020-2021 by the IMO Assembly during the 31st Regular Session of the IMO General Assembly on 29th November, 2019 at the IMO Headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

Category (c) consists of 20 States not elected under Category (a) or (b), who have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

Kenya was elected to the IMO Council Category(c) together with Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey. The Assembly of the IMO also elected the following States to be Members of its Council for the 2020-2021 biennium:

Category (a) 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States.

Category (b) 10 States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Netherlands, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

“ We are hugely delighted to be tested in this way and to be found meriting of the confidence of our peers. We will continue to devote our time, efforts and resources in the development of the safety and security of shipping and the sustainable growth of the Maritime sector,” said

Dr. Nancy Karigithu, Principal Secretary, Shipping and Maritime, after the announcement of the official election results. Dr. Nancy Karigithu was the Head of the Kenyan Delegation which consisted of the Kenyan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H. E, Manoa Esipisu, the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Board Chairperson, Geoffrey Mwango, the Director General, Kenya Maritime Authority, Maj (Rtd) George Nyamoko Okon’go.