Kenya re-elected to International Maritime Organization council

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has elected the Members of its Council for the 2022-2023 biennium.

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization.

Between sessions of the Assembly, the Council performs the functions of the Assembly, except that of making recommendations to Governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

The States elected to be Members of its Council for the 2022-2023 biennium are in category (a): 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services which include China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States

In category (b) 10 States were elected which have the largest interest in international seaborne trade and they include Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates

In category (c) there were 20 States not elected under (a) or (b) above, which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world and they include Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.

The IMO Council

The newly elected Council will meet, following the conclusion of the 32nd Assembly, for its 126th session (on 15 December) and will elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next biennium.

IMO Assembly

The 32nd Assembly of IMO is meeting in London at IMO Headquarters from 6 -15 December 2021.

All 175 Member States and three Associate Members are entitled to attend the Assembly, which is IMO’s highest governing body. The intergovernmental organizations with which agreements of co-operation have been concluded and international non-governmental organizations in consultative status with IMO are also invited to attend.

The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session.

It is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization. It also elects the Organization’s 40-Member Council.

On it’s part, Kenya said it was grateful for the opportunity.