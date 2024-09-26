Kenya Re, UoN to leverage AI in driving reinsurance efficiency

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) and the University of Nairobi have embarked on a partnership that will help harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create innovative solutions for reinsurance industry.

Through the AI4Insurance Hackathon 2024 UoN students will develop AI solutions to address critical challenges facing the sector.

“We seek to bridge (AI) talent gap between academia and insurance industry to address everyday challenges in reinsurance, empower efficiency by identifying solutions that streamline operations and develop a community of AI experts dedicated to advancing the insurance industry,” said Dr Hillary Wachinga, Kenya Re Group Managing Director.

The students are expected to develop AI solutions to address underwriting automation, claims processing and customer service operations.

“It also marks a significant leap forward in our industry, showcasing Kenya Re’s unwavering commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology,” added Dr Wachinga.

The hackathon has brought together close to 100 students with a software development background in their 3rd or 4th year of studies in multiple Kenyan universities.

Prizes for the three overall winners include cash prizes and a three month internship opportunity in Kenya Re.