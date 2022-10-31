Kenya ready for more deals with US, President Ruto says

Kenya is ready for more trade deals with the US under the AGOA programme, President William Ruto has said.

Kenya, he added, has plenty more to offer the United States as a trade partner. Kenya largely exports apparel products to the USA with potential to export more products including value added tea, coffee and cut flowers.

The President said he was looking forward to the US-Africa Summit in December to discuss expanding trade between Kenya and the US.

The President was speaking when he met a US delegation led by US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Dr. Jewel Bronaugh at State House, Nairobi.

She was accompanied by US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Nebraska Deputy Secretary of State Cindi Allen, among others.