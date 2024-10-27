Kenya ready for South Sudan in CHAN qualifier

The national soccer team Harambee Stars arrived in Juba ahead of the first Africa Nations Championship,CHAN, qualifier against hosts South Sudan which will be played this Sunday.

The return leg is set to be played on November 3rd in Kampala,Uganda.The winner over the two legs will meet either Djibouti or Rwanda in the final phase of the qualifiers which will be played in December.

Kenya alongside her East African neighbours:Uganda and Tanzania are set to co-host the 2025 Afric Nations Championship in February. This means that Kenya has already qualified for the finals.

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat speaking ahead of Kenya’s departure appeared to disagree with the arrangement where the already qualified team has to play in the qualifiers.

‘’For me its doesn’t make any sense. From organization of the league and FIFA international window it doesn’t make sense. Its very difficult if you don’t have real aim’’Firat lamented.

Defender Musa Mohammed was optimistic Kenya will get the desired result in Juba.

‘’We are prepared we have to win the two legs and be safe for the qualification for CHAN’’

HARAMBEE STARS SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Byrne Odhiambo (Bandari), Farouk Shikalo (KCB), Ibrahim Wanzala (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Kenya Police FC), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Bernard Ondiek (Posta Rangers), Brian Eshihanda (Kakamega Homeboyz), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC)

Midfielders

Vincent Owino ( Nairobi City Stars), Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police FC), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police FC), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Issa Lumumba (Ulinzi Stars), Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker FC), Matthias Isogol (Mara Sugar), Andreas Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks)

Forwards

Victor Omune (AFC Leopards), Sydney Lokale (AFC Leopards), Mathew Tegisi (Shabana), Patrick Otieno (KCB)