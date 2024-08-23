Kenya ready to address bottlenecks hindering trade in EAC

Kenya will play her part in addressing border challenges within East African member States so as to allow seamless movement of people, goods, and services as envisaged during the establishment of the East African Community.

East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul, divulged that the Ministry is working on modalities to address border challenges, bedeviling the realisation of free flow of goods and services in the region.

Flagging-off the 7th Great Africa Cycling Safari (GACS) at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, Askul said Kenya continues to deepen partnership with Member States to promote political good will, which will foster cross-border trade, skill sharing, peace, and EAC integration.

The GACS, a 55-day, 6,000-kilometre annual cycling activity, started in Bujumbura, Rwanda, on August 1, 2024, with 40 cyclists, and arrived in Kenya on August 17, 2024, through the Namanga border point in Kajiado County. The cyclists are expected to cross over to Uganda on August 27, 2024, via the Suam border point in Trans Nzoia County, after covering 1002 Kilometers in 12 days.

The six participating countries were; Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, United Republic of Tanzania, and Uganda.

CS Askul observed that, the event, themed “Furthering Campaigns to Promote Food Security, Peace, and Climate Mitigation,” will promote EAC integration as it will provide a platform to articulate the EAC agendas, including peace, tourism, food security, climate change, and embracing solidarity and unity.

She said National Tree Planting campaigns spearheaded by the Kenyan Government under President William Ruto, which targets 15 billion trees by 2032, aligns with GACS mandates as it aims to combat climate change, which has affected the livelihoods of many people within the member States.

The CS commended the organizers of the event, noting that part of the exercise will involve community activities, among them tree planting sessions in Timboroa Forest, food security awareness on agri-tourism, and Nairobi River cleaning, among others.

CS Askul said the cycling activity serves as a regional advocacy podium, supporting the EAC integration process through awareness creation, cross-cultural interaction, environmentally responsible tourism, economic growth, gender and human capital, food security, food safety, vibrant sporting culture, and health in the region.

“We are also very proud of this activity, for it serves as a regional advocacy podium supporting the EAC integration process,” said CS.

Askul urged Kenyans to ensure they plant, protect, and nurture trees to ensure they grow to attained maturity as intended, in order to impact on climate change interventions.

Noting that the government has identified monetization of talent as one of the solutions towards youth empowerment and employment, the CS challenged youth in the region to exploit their talents, which include cycling, to earn a living.

Askul revealed that the annual cycling event has been recognized by the Sectoral Council and is awaiting ratification by the EAC Council of Ministers, to form part of the EAC calendar of activities.

East African Community (EAC) Principal Secretary (PS), Abdi Dubat, said the event contributes significantly to various key areas of development within EAC, including serving as a catalyst for sports development, thus, fostering the growth of cycling, as a sport in the region.

“The Great African Cycling Safari provides an invaluable platform for talent identification, skills enhancement, and the cultivation of a culture of sporting excellence in the region,” said Dubat.

PS stressed that the sporting event will convey the EAC Integration Agenda to the citizens through highlighting regional and community issues and challenges, as well as showcasing opportunities and potentials offered by the East African Community (EAC), in terms of trade and tourism.

On his part, Cyclist Team Leader, John Balongo, said they chose to engage in cycling activities across East African States, to bring onboard young people who are the majority, to actively be involved in activities which promote climate mitigation measures through tree planting.

He said they are riding across the region educating the community about cultural diversity, which promotes peace and harmony, while advocating for food security to ensure food safety.

Balongo calls on partners to come on board and support their agenda in order to achieve their dreams of promoting the EAC integration agenda.