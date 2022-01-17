Kenya ready to establish diplomatic mission in Hungary, Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Monday announced that Kenya is ready to establish a diplomatic mission in Hungary’s capital, Budapest at the earliest opportunity.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, after bilateral talks with visiting Hungarian President János Áder, President Kenyatta thanked the Hungarian Government for the 50 million US Dollars support extended to Kenya for investment in healthcare, agriculture, education, water and sanitation.

In addition, the Head of State thanked the Hungarian administration for offerring to double Hungarian Government Scholarships given to Kenyan Students annually from the current 100 to 200 opportunities.

“We thank you and your Administration for the kind gesture which will not only help strengthen our people-to-people collaboration, but also enhance our two countries’ cooperation within the wider Kenya-European Union partnership,” he said.

Further, President Kenyatta affirmed that the two nations look forward to growing trade and investment flows between them, especially during this period when world economy is starting to recover from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kenya is particularly keen on creating more collaborations between its vibrant private sector and their Hungarian counterparts, as an avenue of fully exploiting the immense potential for trade and investment, that exists between Nairobi and Budapest.”

The talks were an opportunity to renew and strengthen the long- standing bilateral relations between Kenya and Hungary, which dates back to 1964, when your Hungary became the 6th Nation to establish a Diplomatic Mission in Nairobi, shortly after Kenya attained independence in 1963.

Over the last 5 decades, Kenya and Hungary have collaborated in several sectors, most notably in trade, development cooperation, health, agriculture as well as in education and training, where thousands of Kenyans trained in Hungary on Hungarian Government Scholarships continue to contribute to our country’s socioeconomic transformation.

President Áder arrived in Kenya on Sunday for a four-day State visit.

He was later received by President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, where they held bilateral talks.

On arrival, he was accorded an elaborate State Reception that included a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force and a 21-Gun Salute.

The Hungarian President was accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh and his delegation.