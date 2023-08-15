17 Presidents confirm attendance at Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi

17 Heads of State and Government, including the UN Secretary-General António Guterres are among high-ranking dignitaries who have confirmed attendance at the Africa Climate Summit scheduled for September 4th to 6th in Nairobi, Kenya.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua says they are expecting many more confirmations to the summit to be graced by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment from across the world.

12,500 delegates have so far been accredited for the conference and the Africa Climate Week that will be happening concurrently.

“ The Government of Kenya under the able leadership of His Excellency the President William Ruto and the African Union has made tremendous progress in preparing for the successful hosting of this inaugural and historic Africa Climate Summit. The Government of Kenya has put in place adequate measures for the success of the Summit” said the CS.

Mutua who presided over the Diplomatic Corps Briefing on the upcoming Summit emphasized that the Summit aims to position Africa in solidarity with the rest of the world for Global Climate Action.

The CS highlighted that the Summit will bring together leaders from Africa and beyond to design and catalyse actions and solutions for climate change in Africa by providing a platform to deliberate on the nexus between climate change, Africa’s development reality, and the need to push for increased investment in climate action globally, and specifically in Africa.

“As co-hosts with the African Union, we are deeply honored and proud to collaborate with all stakeholders, not only within the continent but globally to ensure the Summit achieves a successful outcome” he added.

At the heart of the Africa Climate Summit he observed is an ambitious African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions, and for a Call to Action for African Union Member States and supporting partners to champion its delivery.

The declaration he noted seeks to launch a renewed ambition for Africa and invite partnerships with the rest of the world.

“The Summit therefore serves as a platform to position Africa in solidarity with the rest of the world for Global Climate Action, exchange perspectives and begin to converge on common priorities for global discussions including during the upcoming 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and COP28 and beyond” he stated.

Renovations for the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), which will host the event are also almost complete.