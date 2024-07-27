Kenya ready to submit Raila’s application for AUC Chairmanship

If successful, Raila Odinga will replace former Chad Prime Minister Moussa Faki, whose term ends in February.

Kenya, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced its readiness to submit Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s application for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei shared on his X account that Kenya is set to forward Raila’s Curriculum Vitae and vision statement to the commission for evaluation.

“All-Set-Go!” the PS said while sharing a photo of Raila’s Curriculum Vitae and Vision Statement booklets.

Raila’s bid for the AU post has received support from the government, which has established a campaign secretariat led by the State Department for Foreign Affairs.

The secretariat is in the process of organizing outreach programs to AU member states and preparing for a public debate to be broadcast live to African citizens six months before the election date.

“The campaigns are led by the state with highly experienced and knowledgeable officers. The State Department for Foreign Affairs has established a campaign secretariat which includes Raila Odinga’s strategy team,” said Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Kenyan ambassadors across the continent are also under instructions from President William Ruto to popularize Raila’s AUC chairmanship bid to ensure he clinches the seat in February 2025.

If successful, Raila Odinga will replace former Chad Prime Minister Moussa Faki, whose term ends in February.