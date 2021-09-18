Kenya receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China

Kenya has received 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines from the Chinese Government to boost the ongoing vaccination exercise.

The vaccine consignment landed Saturday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and was received by Principal Secretary Susan Mochache among other key officials.

Chinese Minister Counsellor to Kenya, Mr. Zhang Yijun was also present to handover the batch.

“The vaccines we are receiving today are testament to the cordial relations that exist between our two countries that extend beyond health care to include trade and other sectors of development,” said Health CS Kagwe.

The Sinopharm vaccine is a two-dose vaccine with a 28-day gap between the first and second dose with a storage condition of 2 to 8 degrees.

CS Kagwe said the consignment was delivered courtesy of Kenya’s strong bilateral relations which will also be available through the Government of Kenya engagement with the COVAX mechanism.

He appealed Kenyans who have not been vaccinated to use this chance to do so in order to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Like we have stated before, all vaccines are the same and perform the same function. They protect you from the severe illness and death from the Covid-19 disease,” he said.

This is the fifth type of vaccine that will be in deployed in the country alongside Astrazeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.

The Sinopharm vaccines arrived barely a day after the Government received 795,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States to boost the vaccination exercise.