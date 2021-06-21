Kenya receives 358,700 covishield doses

The fight against Covid-19 disease in Kenya Monday received a boost following the arrival of 358,700 covishield doses into the country.

The consignment, a donation from Denmark, was received at JKIA by senior government officials led by Health Principal Secretary, Foreign affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba, Ag. Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth and vaccines deployment task force chair Dr. Willis Akhwale.

The arrival of the vaccines is expected to boost the ongoing second dose vaccination exercise that commenced late last month.

As of Monday June 21, 192,093 persons had received their second doses with total vaccinations standing at 1,187,663.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health Monday, the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 19.3% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 0.74%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 52,830, Aged 58 years and above 52,041 Others 51,463, Teachers 22,189 while Security Officers are at 14,020.

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health, with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance,World Health Organisation,United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners.

Also present were Danish ambassador to Kenya Ole Thonke, WHO country director Rudi Eggers, UNICEF country representative Ms. Maniza Zaman and Sub-saharan Africa Astrazeneca Government affairs Director Dr. Kennedy Njau.

This even as 218 new Covid-19 cases were recorded from a sample size of 2,577 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 8.5%.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said out of the cases 206 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners with 117 being males and 101 females.

The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 85 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,293 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,907,096.

Five patients succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while four are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of April and June. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,461.