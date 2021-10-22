Kenya receives 504,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

The accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign received a boost after a further 504,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrived in the country on Thursday evening.

The latest consignment was acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) mechanism.

The vaccines that came in late last evening were received by officials from the Ministry of Health at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Ministry says the consignment will go a long way in supplementing what the Country has so far saying the vaccination exercise is now going on well.

They urged Kenyans to get vaccinated saying there are enough doses for same.

As of October 20th 2021, a total of 4,733,770 vaccines had so far been administered across the Country.

Out of these, 3,416,746 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,317,024.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.