Kenya receives 834,130 doses of Pfizer from US Govt

Kenya has received a donation of 834,130 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the US government.

The vaccines arrived Friday evening were received by Ministry of Health officials led the Port Health Officer in charge at JKIA Mr Benjamin Murkomen.

US officials were led by the head diplomacy at the US embassy Mr Eric Watnik, also present was UNICEF Chief of Health Dr Yaron Walman.

The Ministry of Health is now gearing to offer Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers aged between 12 to 18 years.

The development comes after the Pharmacy and Poisons Board reviewed and gave Emergency Use Authorization for the administration of Pfizer vaccines for all persons 12 years of age and above as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said it was important to get them vaccinated to reduce their chances of transmitting the virus.

He noted that the Covid-19 vaccination programme was in a good place to consider extending vaccination to that group as the country schedules to receive another 8 million doses of various vaccines.

“Let me remind Kenyans that our overall goal of achieving herd immunity is vaccinating at least 30 million Kenyans before the end of next year,” he remarked.

So far, the country has received 10.7 million Covid vaccine doses with nearly 6.4 million been administered. In priority groups; 88 per cent of the country’s health workers and 79 per cent of teacher countrywide are now fully vaccinated.

Despite the steady progress towards achieving herd immunity, the Health Cabinet Secretary took concern on the slow uptake of vaccines by the elderly in several counties following the lifting of the curfew last month.