Kenya receives additional 210,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine from US

Kenya has received the second batch of 210,600 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the US government to boost the ongoing vaccination program.

The vaccines which arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early Tuesday morning from the COVAX facility, comes barely 10 days after the country received another consignment of 795,600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the US government.

Happening now: The second 🇺🇸 donation of 210,600 doses of Pfizer #COVID19 vaccines via the #COVAX facility arrives in 🇰🇪. We are committed to leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating vaccine distribution worldwide. @USAIDKenya @CDCKenya @MOH_Kenya pic.twitter.com/cXVMcBNjkp — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) September 27, 2021

Another batch of the vaccine is due to arrive in the country in the coming weeks to complete the 2.03 million Pfizer vaccine doses the US government has pledged to donate to Kenya.

The #US works with international partners to donate COVID-19 vaccines to the world and end the pandemic. Today, we delivered 210,600 doses of Pfizer #COVID19 vaccines to #Kenya, with a total of more than 3 million doses to this date. pic.twitter.com/C5xHNOjvwG — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) September 28, 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far approved six COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer which are currently available in Kenya.