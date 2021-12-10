Kenya receives an additional 1M doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines

Kenya has Friday morning received an additional 1,177,350 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The latest shipment, which is a donation from the US government through the COVAX facility, brings the number of doses received in the country to 22,280,820.

At least 7,893,165 doses had been administered in the country by the close of business Wednesday including 7,769 persons aged between 15-18 years who had received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

At least 3,117,034 persons in the country are now fully vaccinated while 4,776,131 are partially vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.5%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.