Kenya receives Astrazeneca vaccines donation from India

Kenya has received a donation of 100,000 Astrazeneca vaccines from the Indian Government.

And amid concerns on the safety of the virus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says they have not received any report of adverse effects among those who have been vaccinated.

The CS said the Government is still conducting its independent tests on the jab saying the fact that it has been suspended in one Country doesn’t mean it has been stopped.

He further urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to receive the jab when the time comes.

The Indian air plane carrying the vaccines from India touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport shortly after 6:30 pm with Kagwe at hand to receive the donation.

He said the donation will accelerate vaccination of Kenyans lauding the Indian Government for its generosity.

The use of the Astrazeneca vaccine was suspended in Denmark and Iceland after reports of clots among those who had taken the vaccine.