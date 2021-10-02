Kenya receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine syringes from US

The government has Saturday received the first consignment of special syringes to be used for Pfizer vaccines in the country.

The syringes which were received by Ministry of Health officials landed at the JKIA at 1.30pm aboard Qatar Airlines and later transported to the Central Vaccine Stores in Kitengela.

The total amount of special syringes expected by the government are 2.2 million.

The remaining two batches of the special syringes are expected on Sunday morning and the rest on Monday.

As of October 1st, 2021, a total of 3,860,780 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,934,734 while second doses were 926,0337.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4%.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033. A total of 2,934,743 persons have so far been vaccinated for the first dose.

The following county figures represent those vaccinated in respective counties and percentage of the population in that area as follows; Baringo 18,392 (5.4%), Bomet 18,765 (4.0%), Bungoma 49,857 (5.9%) Busia 21,994 (4.7%), Elgeyo Marakwet 16,757 (6.9%), Embu 51,313 (13.0%) Garissa 7,005 (1.8%), Homa Bay 31,262 (5.1%), Isiolo 5,376 (4.0%), Kajiado 70,515 (10.6%), Kakamega 52,971 (5.4%), Kericho 34,545 (6.8%), Kiambu 266,997 (16.4%), Kilifi 28,782 (3.7%), Kirinyaga 65,581 (15.9%), Kisii 27,484 (3.9%) and Kisumu 83,059 (12.7%).

Others are Kitui 39,191 (6.3%), Kwale 15,982 (3.5%), Laikipia 49,479 (16.1%), Lamu 4,547 (5.4%), Machakos 92,906 (10.0%), Makueni 54,038 (9.2%), Mandera 6,036 (1.8%), Marsabit 2,742 (1.3%), Meru 57,869 (6.1%), Migori 28,881 (5.2%), Mombasa 77,463 (9.6%), Murang’a 91,118 (13.5%), Nairobi 905,077 (29.7%), Nakuru 144,269 (11.3%), Nandi 33,847 (6.9%), Narok 14,212 (2.6%), Nyamira 27,589 (8.1%), Nyandarua 51,706 (13.7%), Nyeri 119,619 (23.5%), Samburu 6,538 (4.5%), Siaya 34,622 (6.5%), Taita Taveta 29,794 (14.0%), Tana River 3,198 (2.1%), Tharaka Nithi 20,302 (8.2%), Trans Nzoia 41,755 (8.1%), Turkana 8,717 (1.9%), Uasin Gishu 86,754 (12.5%), Vihiga 23,197 (7.0%), Wajir 4,964 (1.5%) and West Pokot 7,676 (2.7%).

On the other hand, for the second dose a total of 926,037 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.

In terms of Country distribution was as follows; Baringo 6,773 (2.0%), Bomet 6,654 (1.4%), Bungoma 13,404 (1.6%) Busia 7,983 (1.7%), Elgeyo Marakwet 6,004 (2.5%), Embu 14,509 (3.7%) Garissa 2,169 (0.5%), Homa Bay 10,084 (1.7%), Isiolo 1,964 (1.5%), Kajiado 20,733 (3.1%), Kakamega 20,785 (2.1%), Kericho 9,938 (2.0%), Kiambu 43,819 (2.7%), Kilifi 7,159 (0.9%), Kirinyaga 11,323 (2.7%), Kisii 9,780 (1.4%) and Kisumu 27,876 (4.2%).

In Kitui 10,677 (1.7%), Kwale 3,632 (0.8%), Laikipia 14,224 (4.6%), Lamu 771 (0.9%), Machakos 17,878 (2.0%), Makueni 6,308 (1.1%), Mandera 2,420 (0.7%), Marsabit 861(0.4%), Meru 19,686 (2.1%), Migori 8,046 (1.4%), Mombasa 30,293 (3.8%), Murang’a 22,034 (3.3%), Nairobi 335,567 (11.0%), Nakuru 53,268 (4.2%), Nandi 14,004 (2.8%), Narok 5,840 (1.1%), Nyamira 8,321 (2.4%), Nyandarua 16,530 (4.4%), Nyeri 37,077 (7.3%), Samburu 3,090 (2.1%), Siaya 9,514 (1.8%), Taita Taveta 6,663 (3.1%), Tana River 818 (0.5 %), Tharaka Nithi 6,138 (2.5%), Trans Nzoia 14,817 (2.8%), Turkana 3,348 (0.7%), Uasin Gishu 37,981 (5.5%), Vihiga 10,741 (3.3%), Wajir 1,982 (0.6%) and West Pokot 2,572 (0.9%).