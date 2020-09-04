Kenya receives Ksh 1B grant for medical equipment, scholarships

Kenya and Japan governments have signed a grant amounting to approximately Ksh 1.02 billion for the provision of medical equipment to be installed in various health facilities across the country.

The grant is also expected to enhance healthcare delivery to all Kenyans and modernize health facilities countrywide.

On Thursday 27th August 2020, the two governments’ signed a Loan Agreement for Health Sector Policy Loan for Attainment of Universal Health Coverage Phase II amounting to approximately Ksh 8.14 billion and support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic which is currently a major health challenge in the country.

National Treasury and Planning CS Amb. Ukur Yatani said the UHC phase 2 loan and the grant signed Friday will contribute to the achievement of health sector strategic goal of attaining equitable, affordable, accessible and quality health care for all, which is a part of the Big 4 Agenda.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Yatani said the two countries will also sign the second exchange of notes for human resource development scholarships that will provide grant fund amounting to approximately Ksh 243.54 million to offer scholarships to government officers to study in Japan and acquire various skills that will enhance service delivery to the country.

The CS was speaking while exchanging notes with the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Amb. Ryoichi Horie for the Human Resource Development Scholarships and Japan’s Grant Aid under the economic and social development program on provision of medical equipment.

“We grateful to the Japan government’s support in building capacity to the Kenya public service, as through similar grants, Japan has managed to offer scholarships to more than 140 officers in various fields,” said Yatani.

At the same time, the CS added that Kenya will continue to strengthen the two countries bilateral ties as well as pursuing scholarship engagement in the coming years.