Kenya receives Ksh42.7bn grant to fight HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis

Kenya has received 42.7 billion shillings for 2021/2024, Global Fund grant to fight HIV, Malaria, and Tuberculosis.

According to the Ministry of Health, the amount is the highest ever single grant Kenya has received from the fund since 2002.

In a statement Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the move follows intense lobbying at the sixth Global Fund replenishment conference in Geneva last year.

The allocation marks a 17 per cent increment from the 2017/2021 provision, which the country got 38 billion shillings.

Kariuki says 27.47 billion shillings will go towards HIV, while malaria will get 8.79 billion shillings and TB is earmarked to receive 5.73 billion shillings.

The CS said the allocations will now allow partners to expand programmes that work, and to find innovative solutions for new challenges.

The Global Fund executive director Peter Sands said this was the largest-ever funding allocation eligible to countries.

He attributed it to the record-breaking amounts raised during the sixth replenishment conference in October last year.

Global Fund receives money from donor countries and NGOs and redistributes it to needy countries with a high disease burden.