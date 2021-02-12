Kenya receives Kshs 20M equipment to boost COVID-19 fight

The University of Nairobi College of Health services, school of medicine has benefitted from a donation of assorted health care equipment worth Kshs 20 million donated jointly by the Hungarian-Slovenia health care development project.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at the institution, the Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi said that the equipment which is coming during the Covid-19 era, will aid in boosting the country’s health care agenda by providing high quality services.

Amb. Nabukwesi hailed the donation and partnerships between Kenya, Hungary and Slovenia noting that the medical college and the Kenyatta National hospital will continue to sustain quality training in health services and provision of cutting-edge research in improving health care and making the services affordable.

The donated equipment’s include, nine (9) modern hospital beds, two (2) patient monitors, one (1) surgical trolley with surgery tools, one (1) Heamato analyzer and two (2) incubators.

On scholarships, the PS said Hungary provides 100 scholarships to Kenyan students annually and that the shortlisting of over 1300 applications will soon be done. He encouraged medical students to pursue further education by applying for the Hungarian scholarships.

Hungarian Ambassador to Kenya H.E Dr. Zsolt Mészáros on his part said two other hospitals namely; the Spinal Injury and Kericho teaching and referral were also benefiting from the project adding that Hungary will continue to support Kenya towards contribution in achieving valuable health services.

He said the ultimate goal is to provide high quality medical equipment to designated hospitals in Kenya in order to contribute to the development of the Country’s Healthcare capacities, with a particular view to mitigating severity of the current global situation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also present were Mrs Zsofia Antal, Deputy Head of trade and Development, Principal College of Health sciences University of Nairobi (UoN) Prof. James Machoki, UoN Vice Chancellor representative Prof. Julius Ogengo, academic staff and students.