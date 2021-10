Kenya has received 252,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine directly procured by the government. Speaking after receiving the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the covid-19 task force chair Dr Willis Akhwale said Wednesdays’ consignment is the second in a series of direct procurements by the government. The government has set aside 14.3 billion shillings for 13 million doses of the vaccine.