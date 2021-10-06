Kenya receives more Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine doses

Kenya has received 252,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine directly procured by the government.

Speaking after receiving the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the covid-19 task force chair Dr Willis Akhwale said Wednesdays’ consignment is the second in a series of direct procurements by the government.

The government has set aside Ksh14.3 billion for 13 million doses of the vaccine in the current financial year.

The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses arrived in the country early last month.

Akhwale said the Government had projected to be receiving one million doses of Johnson and Johnson between August and December and about two million from January.

However, he said whereas there are challenges in the global supply chain, the Government was hopeful that we shall receive more doses of Johnson and Johnson in the coming weeks.

“We are happy with the increased doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines as they will be used in our primary health care facilities, as well as our mobile outreach units,” he added. Akhwale noted that the vaccines will increase the number of those fully vaccinated faster because they were a single shot dose.

He urged Kenyans to turn out to get vaccinated to fully open up the economy.

“We are happy with the increased doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines as they will be used in our primary health care facilities, as well as our mobile outreach units,” he said.

He said to date close to 4 million people had been vaccinated and that the ministry hopes to vaccinate another 1.8 million people by October 20th.

Dr. Akhwale however pointed out that whereas there were counties that had done very well in the vaccination campaign, there were some, particularly in Western and Nyanza regions where vaccination was low.

He said counties like Kakamega with an eligible population of one million had only fully vaccinated slightly over 20,000 people.

The same case with counties like Homa Bay which had so far vaccinated about 10,000 people from an eligible population of 600,000.

Akhwale said the Ministry through Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had this morning expressed those frustrations when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Health.

He pointed out that the Senate had promised to mobilise political leaders in those counties to assist in the vaccination campaign.

Johnson and Johnson is a one single shot vaccine dose.