Kenya receives more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

Kenya has received an additional 907,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The consignment, which arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday afternoon, was a donation from MasterCard foundation.

The country also received 7.5 Million special syringes meant for the administration of Pfizer vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says the county expects four million vaccines soon so the syringes are in readiness for that.

The MOH is appealing to all eligible Kenyans to turn out at approved sites and get vaccinated.

Also between now and end  December, the government expects eight million more vaccines on top of the 10.7 million already received.

The government is also procuring 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson through the Avat mechanism and in early December it is expecting another 1.6milion of Johnson and Johnson.

The MOH is at the same time appealing to all eligible Kenyans to turn out at approved sites and get vaccinated adding that there are enough vaccines in the country.

” The 10 million target by end of December is still on course. We are urging the county governments to mobilise their people for this vaccination campaign.” Said MOH

As of November 23rd 2021, a total of 103,506 vaccines have been administered, 53,506 are first doses while 50,000 are second doses.

