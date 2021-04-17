Kenya records 1,027 new Covid-19 cases as 20 succumb

Kenya recorded 1,027 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 7,184 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity 14.3 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 151,287 from a cumulative test of 1,599,668 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,009 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners with 600 being male while 427 female.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years old.

382 patients have recovered from the disease, 267 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 115 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 27,764.

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 8 of the deaths having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

This now brings the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 2,463.

A total of 1,653 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 5,798 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 264 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 55 of whom are on ventilatory support and 161 on supplemental oxygen.

48 patients are currently on observation.

A further 239 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 224 of them being admitted in the general wards. 15 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 315, Uasin Gishu 94, Nakuru and Kiambu 69 cases each, Kericho 37, Mombasa 35, Machakos, Kirinyaga and Meru 30 cases each, Taita Taveta 27, TransNzoia 25, Kakamega 23, Embu 20, Nyandarua 16, Vihiga, Kisumu, and Kilifi 15 cases each, Busia 14, Murang’a and Kajiado 13 cases each, Bungoma 12, Migori 11, Nyeri 10, Laikipia, Siaya and Garissa 9 cases each, Kitui, Makueni, Marsabit 8 cases each, Nandi 7, Nyamira 6, Homa Bay, Mandera, Bomet 4 cases each, Kisii 3, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tana River and Tharaka Nithi 2 cases each, Turkana and West Pokot 1 one case each.