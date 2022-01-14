Kenya records 1,035 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kenya Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 11.1pc after 1,035 new cases were reported Friday.

The infections were derived from a sample size of 9,337 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 11.1%. From the cases, 859 are Kenyans while 176 are foreigners. 566 males and 469 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old child while the oldest is 110 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 316,700 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,136,817.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi had 369 cases, Nakuru 89, Mombasa 82, Nyamira 47, Bungoma 42, Baringo 36, Kilifi 29, Siaya 29, Kitui 26, Kiambu 25, Nyeri 24, Kericho 23, Kakamega 21, Makueni 18, Trans Nzoia 18, Murang’a 16, Kajiado 14, Kisumu 13, Uasin Gishu 13, Embu 10, Laikipia 10.

Others are Homa Bay 8, Meru 8, Marsabit 7, Vihiga 7, Busia 6, Kisii 6, Kwale 6, Narok 6, Garissa 5, Machakos 4, West Pokot 4, Bomet 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Migori 2, Nandi 2, Nyandarua 2, Isiolo 1, Samburu 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

10 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while the other 9 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,482.

1,155 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,042 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 113 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 280,199 of whom 229,328 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 50,871 are from various health facilities countrywide.

1,119 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 14,791 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 48 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of them on ventilatory support while four are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 257 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 252 of them are in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccinations

As of January 13th 2022, a total of 10,974,305 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,164,507 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,704,029. Another 25,754 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 80,607 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.8%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.3%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.