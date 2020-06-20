Kenya records 104 new cases of COVID-19, totalling to 4,478

Kenya has confirmed an increase of 104 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s total to 4,478.

The cases are from 2820 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of people tested so far to 136,361 since the pandemic first broke out in Kenya.

All the new cases are Kenyan nationals aged between 1 and 76 years and include 76 males and 28 females.

At the same time, 36 patients have been discharged from various facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 1,586.

Kenya has also recorded (2) fatalities, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 121.

The 104 new cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi (60), Mombasa(33), Kilifi (5), Busia (3), Kajiado (2), and Taita Taveta (1).

In Nairobi, the cases are spread out across the sub-counties as follows: Langata (22), Kibra (19), Westlands (11), Starehe (3), Dagoretti North (2), Embakasi South (1), Kasarani (1) and Embakasi East (1).

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed as follows: Changamwe (13), Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Jomvu (4), Likoni (2) and Nyali (1).

In Kilifi, the (5) cases are in Rabai.

In Busia, the cases are spread out as follows: Matayos (2) and Teso South (1).

The (2) cases recorded in Kajiado are from Loitoktok.

The single case from Taita Taveta is from Taveta Town.