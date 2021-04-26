Kenya records 194 new Covid-19 cases as 21 succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 194 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 1,779 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 156,981 from 1,646,988 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 184 are Kenyans while 10 are foreign nationals. 105 are male while 89 female.

The youngest is a Nine-year-old-child, while the oldest is aged 90 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



248 patients have recovered from the disease, 218 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 30 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 106,836 with 77,822 from home based care while 29,014 are from various health facilities.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 1,417 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 6,959 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

205 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 42 are on ventilatory support and 133 on supplemental oxygen while 30 patients are under observation.

An additional 176 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 163 of them in the general wards while 13 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. According to CS Kagwe, one of the reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while 20 on diverse dates within the last one month. The total number of fatalities in the country now stands at 2,643.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 115, Kiambu 12, Uasin Gishu 11, Kajiado 9, Embu 8, Kitui 8, Kericho 7, Machakos 6, Trans Nzoia and Nakuru 3 cases each, Nandi, Homa Bay and Kilifi 2 cases each, Kisii, Murang’a, Narok, West Pokot, Kakamega and Bomet 1 case each.

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 826,617 against the virus since it began the vaccination campaign. Of these 477,754 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 152,809, Teachers 126,801 while Security Officers 69,253.