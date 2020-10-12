Kenya records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 73 cases

The Country Monday reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 777.

According to official figures released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the cases reduced sharply with only 73 people testing positive from 2,001 samples analysed in the past 24 hours bringing to 41,619 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

The low numbers come as a relief to parents who have been worried about the safety of their children with the phased reopening of schools.

Grade 4, Class 8 and Four 4 learners reported back to school Monday amid tight Covid-19 prevention measures.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In the past few weeks, the Country has seen an increase in the number of those testing positive even as the government maintains that schools must reopen provided they follow the Ministry of Health set guidelines to manage COVID-19.

From the latest cases, 70 are Kenyans and three are foreigners. The 46 males and 27 females are aged between 17 and 77 years.

Only nine counties have been affected by the new infections with Nairobi registering the highest number at 34, Kilifi 18, Mombasa 11, Busia 4, Taita Taveta 2, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Meru and Uasin Gishu counties have one case each.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; In Nairobi, the 34 cases are from Kibra and Westlands (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, EmbakasiSouth, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Lang’ata, Makadara, Mathare, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Starehe (2) cases each.

In Kilifi, the 18 cases are from Magarini (12), Malindi (4) and Kilifi South (2). In Busia, the 4 cases are from Matayos (3) and Teso North (1). In Taita Taveta, the 2 cases are all from Voi.

“The case in Kirinyaga, is from Kirinyaga Central, the case in Kiambu, is from Kiambu Town, the case in Meru, is from Imenti North and the case in Uasin Gishu, is from Turbo” said the CS in a statement.

97 people have recovered from the disease with 66 discharged from various hospitals and 31 from the Home-Based Care Program.

Total recoveries now stand at 31,097.