Kenya records 1,152 new Covid-19 cases as 152 recover

Kenya has recorded 1,152 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 8,397 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 13.7 percent.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, from the cases 1,093 are Kenyans while 59 are foreigners. 569 being males and 583 females.

The youngest is a nine-month-old infant while the oldest is 92.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 129,330 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,463,458.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 458, Nakuru 139, Kiambu 93, Machakos 50, Kajiado 48, Mombasa 47, Turkana 43, Kisumu 27, Garissa 22, Kericho 22, Kilifi 21, Bungoma 20, Laikipia 18, Nyandarua 16, Tharaka Nithi 16, Kitui 13, Siaya 13, Nyamira 12, Meru 12, Narok 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Bomet 8, Busia 6, Taita Taveta 6, Nyeri 5, Kakamega 5, Kisii 4, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Mandera 1, Samburu 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 458 cases in Nairobi are from Dagoretti North (57), Lang’ata (39), Kibra (36), Westlands and Kamukunjji (34) cases each, Mathare (27), Kasarani (25), Makadara and Roysambu (22) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi West, Ruaraka and Dagoretti South (21) cases each, Embakasi East, Starehe and Embakasi North (20) cases each, Embakasi South (18).

In Nakuru the 139 cases are from Nakuru East (35), Molo (25), Naivasha and Subukia (21) cases each, Nakuru West (15), Rongai (11), Gilgil (9), Nakuru North and Njoro (1) case each. In Kiambu the 93 cases are from Ruiru (23), Thika (18), Kiambu Town (11), Kabete and Kikuyu (10) cases each, Kiambaa (7), Juja (4), Githungiri, Lari and Limuru (3) cases each, Gatundu South (1). In Machakos the 50 cases are from Athi River and Machakos Town (15) cases each, Kalama and Kathiani (10) cases each. In Kajiado the 48 cases are from Kajiado Central (20), Kajiado North (16), Kajiado East (8) and Kajiado West (4).

In Mombasa the 47 cases are from Mvita (13), Nyali (11), Jomvu (8), Kisauni (6), Changamwe (5), Likoni (4). In Turkana all the 43 cases are from Turkana West. In Kisumu the 27 cases are from Kisumu Central (22), Nyakach (2), Kisumu East, Kisumu West and Muhoroni (1) case each. In Garissa the 22 cases are from Dadaab (19) and Garissa Town (3). In Kericho the 22 cases are from Ainamoi (21) and Bureti (1). In Kilifi the 21 cases are from Magarini (11), Kilifi North and Malindi (4) cases each, Kaloleni and Kilifi South (1) case each. In Bungoma the 20 cases are from Kanduyi (8), Kimilili (5), Sirisia (4), Webuye West (2) and Tongaren (1).

In Laikipia the 18 cases are from Laikipia East (15) and Laikipia West (3). In Nyandarua the 16 cases are from OlKalou (8), Ndaragwa (4), Oljoroorok (2), Kinangop and Kipipiri (1) case each. In Tharaka Nithi the 16 cases are from Chuka (6), Muthambi (4), Mwimbi and Tharaka South (3) cases each.

In Kitui all the 13 cases are from Kitui Central. In Siaya the 13 cases are from Alego Usonga (7), Rarieda (4), Bondo and Gem (1) case each. In Nyamira the 12 case are all from Nyamira Town.

In Meru the 12 cases are from Buuri (4), Imenti North (3), Igembe South (2), Imenti Central, Imenti South and Tigania East (1) case each. In Narok the 11 cases are from Narok North (9), Narok East and Transmara West (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu the 8 cases are from Ainabkoi (6), Kesses and Soy (1) case each. In Bomet the 8 cases are from Bomet Central and Bomet East (4) case each.

In Busia the 6 case are from Matayos (4) and Teso North (2). In Taita Taveta the 6 cases are from Voi (4), Mwatate and Taveta (1) case each. In Nyeri the 5 cases are from Nyeri Central (2), Mathira East, Mukurweini and Tetu (1) case each. In Kakamega the 5 cases are from Lurambi (2), Likuyani, Malava and Shinyalu (1) case each. In Kisii the 4 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (2), Nyaribari Chache and Nyaribari Masaba (1) case each. In Makueni the 2 cases are all from Makueni. In Murang’a the 2 cases are from Kandara and Kiharu (1) case each. The case in Mandera is from Mandera East, the case in Samburu is from Samburu Central, the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot, the case in Homa Bay is from Karachuonyo and the case in Isiolo is from Isiolo Town.

The CS said 152 patients have recovered from the disease, 59 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 93 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,665.

The CS said six deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours all of which are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,104.

A total of 1,212 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,885 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

124 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 85 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are on observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU.

On vaccination, the CS said the exercise is going on smoothly across the country.

“To extend the exercise to more facilities, Ministry of Health officials are conducting trainings for vaccinators in different parts of the country. Training will continue through the weekend as more people are expected to turn up for vaccination following up on the expansion of priority list to those who are 58 years old and above.” He said

“Vaccines are safe and they have been used for years to prevent diseases. The benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks, and many more illnesses and deaths would occur without vaccines. There have however been questions as to whether we have witnessed any adverse events following immunization. ” He added

He at the same time noted that just like any medicine, vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, or pain or redness at the injection site.

“Mild reactions go away within a few days on their own. Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare. Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, to detect rare adverse events. Vaccines do not inhibit one from undertaking their normal activities or affect any aspects of their diet. No adverse events of significant have been reported so far since the exercise began. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is mandated to monitor any events and take corrective measures as may be necessary.” Said Kagwe

In case of any concerns, he urged members of public to report on the online platform py.pharmacyboardkenya.org or Call +254795743049.