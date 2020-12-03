1,253 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 10,750 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 86,383 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 911,596.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said from the cases 1,227 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.

In terms of gender 747 are males and 506 females with the youngest being a one-year old baby, while the oldest is 98.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 326, Mombasa 143, Kilifi 105, Kiambu 86, Murang’a 67, Meru 45, Kirinyaga 43, Makueni 36, Nigori 35, Embu 34, Laikipia 32, Nakuru 26, Machakos 25, Kitui 24, Taita Taveta 20, Bungoma 19, Siaya 18, Lamu 17, Nyeri 17, Uasin Gishu 14, Kajiado 13, Garissa 13, Nandi 12, Kisumu 12, Tharaka Nithi 11, Bomet 11, Homa Bay 10, Busia 7, Kakamega 6, Kwale 6, Samburu 6, Nyandarua 5, Jericho 4, Isiolo 3 and Turkana 2.

Dr. Aman also announced that 11,324 patients had recovered from the virus. 11,177 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 147 have been discharged from various hospitals. This now pushes the cumulative total recoveries to 57,788.

” This is the highest number of recoveries we have had in a single day since this pandemic struck in our country. I want to take this opportunity to thank our healthcare workers for their dedication to duty which has enabled us to achieve this great results. Asanteni sana!” He said

Another 16 patients succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,500.

Currently there are 1,200 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 7,755 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 73 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 41 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 77 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 61 are in the general wards. 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

At the same time, the CAS presided over the 88th graduation ceremony for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) where he applauded the college for upscaling research activities to support the national roll out of Universal health coverage (UHC).

” As you all may be aware by now, KMTC is responsible for training a good number of our healthcare workers in the country, and to be specific it is responsible for 85 percent of the local mid-level human resource for health. Being a strategic Government health training institution, KMTC plays an important role in propelling the country towards the attainment of specific health-related targets, including Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.” He said

” In terms of Covid-19, KMTC has played a major role in the fight against this disease. When the pandemic struck the college gave it’s 44 institutions countrywide with a bed capacity of 3,397 to be used as quarantine centres. It equally gave its personnel to work at those centres which really was a major contribution in this fight.” He added.